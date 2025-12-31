Coverage of 14th National Party Congress must be impactful: official

Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Phan Xuan Thuy speaks at the press training conference in Hanoi on December 30. (Photo: VNA)



Each work of journalism about the 14th National Party Congress should be well-directed, engaging in form and content, impactful, and capable of shaping and guiding public opinion, said Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Phan Xuan Thuy.



He made the request while chairing a press training conference held in Hanoi on December 30 in preparation for the 14th National Party Congress. The event was held in a hybrid format, connecting with officials and journalists at 34 provinces and cities nationwide.



In his opening remarks, Thuy, who is also Standing Deputy Director of the Press Centre for the 14th National Party Congress, affirmed that it's now a peak period for communications efforts, aimed at contributing to the successful organisation of the Congress, and strengthening awareness and consensus in both thinking and action within the Party and among the people and the armed forces.



Communications activities should be carried out with a new mindset and methods, with due attention paid to multi-platform journalism, especially digital platforms, he stressed.



Amid the rapid expansion of cyberspace, where misinformation and sabotage activities of hostile forces mushroom, Thuy called on journalists to enhance their sense of political responsibility and professional ethics, uphold the spirit of Vietnam’s revolutionary journalism, and fulfil their role as soldiers on the ideological and cultural front, thereby reinforcing public trust.



At the event, Prof. Dr Ta Ngoc Tan, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party’s Central Theory Council and standing deputy head of the document editing team of the 14th National Party Congress, provided key updates about the organisation and the core content of the draft documents to be submitted to the Congress.



Tan noted that the 14th National Party Congress holds a particularly important position, marking a new era of national development. It takes place in a context of calm, confidence, and broad democratisation. Among the prominent changes is the combination of all documents into a single political report which is aimed at ensuring full policy coherence and crafted to be concise, clear, and easy to be implemented.



He also highlighted the early formulation of strategic decisions and conrete action plans, both before and during the Congress, to address institutional and resource bottlenecks rather than waiting for the event to wrap up to do so as in previous terms.



He added that the document drafting process demonstrated a high degree of democracy, involving tens of thousands of experts and scientists, as well as a nationwide public consultation that engaged tens of millions, reflecting the nation’s collective will and aspirations for development.



Meanwhile, Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan dan (People) Newspaper and President of the Vietnam Journalists Association, delivered a presentation providing reporters and editors nationwide with modern and multi-platform reporting skills and techniques./.