COP27: Vietnam highlights importance of energy transition in climate change response

On the sidelines of the ongoing 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha had a working session on November 6 with President for COP26 Alok Sharma, who represents the United Kingdom, the European Union and the Group of Seven (G7), on the support for Vietnam in energy transition.



Speaking at the meeting, Ha said that energy transition is a key factor for Vietnam to realise the goal of bringing the net gas emissions to zero by 2050 that it committed at COP26 last year. However, in this work, Vietnam are still facing many difficulties as it is home to a lot of coal-fired power plants built a long time ago.



The development of renewable energies must go in line with ensuring energy security, the minister stressed, proposing the UK, the EU and G7 countries to support the transfer of advanced technologies related to wind and solar power to Vietnam to help the country successfully implement the energy transition, ensuring affordable prices for everyone.



Alok Sharma welcomed Vietnam's strong commitment to energy transition of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, agreeing to continue the negotiations to come to an agreement harmoniously ensuring both sides’ interests.



The two sides also exchanged views on how to enhance mutual understanding, and agreed that the two parties need to have political commitments on energy transition.



The Vietnamese delegation to the event, to last until November 18, is scheduled to attend the opening session and the plenary one, and have bilateral and multilateral working sessions to promote the implementation of the commitments on climate change./.