Cooperation programme makes it easier for Vietnamese labourers to integrate in Germany

Vietnam's personnel service provider GEDU International GmbH and Infineon Technologies Dresden, Germany's largest semiconductor chip company, have recently signed a letter of intent on cooperation in recruiting young Vietnamese talents for both Infineon's dual training and direct recruitment programs.

Present at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Quang Minh said through the project, the two sides can cooperate at a much higher technological level, adding the two Governments are also working together to build a new labour cooperation framework to facilitate such projects.

Raik Brettschneider, Vice President & Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Dresden, said over the past years, Infineon has significantly increased the number of interns, which is expected to grow more and more in the future.

Cooperating with GEDU will help Infineon’s future employees integrate well, he said, adding that after three years of training and working, interns can start their career stably.

The signing came after the state visit to Vietnam by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil in January, with the agenda focusing on economic cooperation and the recruitment of Vietnamese skilled workers for the German market./.