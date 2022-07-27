Consulting session planned to boost export of spices to Middle East, Africa

A consulting session on exporting spices to the Middle East and Africa will be organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) on July 27 to help Vietnamese producers seek partners and business opportunities in these markets.



The event will be held in-person in Dong Nai and virtually on Zoom. It will also be livestreamed on Vietrade’s Facebook page.



Representatives from the Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA) will discuss supplies of pepper in Vietnam, target markets for the product and issues regarding exportation.



Other speakers will provide updated information on spices market in several Middle Eastern and African countries, how to adhere to their rules and standards for imported spices, and what Vietnamese producers should know when doing business in these markets.



According to Vietrade, the Middle East and Africa are very promising markets where demand for imported spices are fairly high and quality standards are not so strict.



The region is also geographically important as it acts as an entrepot for goods to reach Asia, Europe and Africa.



Vietnam mostly imported oil and gas, cashew nut and plastics from the Middle East and Africa while its exports mainly included rice, coffee, pepper, aquatic products, machinery, electronics, textile and garment, and footwear./.