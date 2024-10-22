Making news
Conscripted Vietnamese workers honoured with ceremony in France
A solemn ceremony was held on October 20 in the southern city of Arles, Bouches-du-Rhône prefecture of France, to mark the 10th anniversary of the memorial dedicated to Indochinese workers who came to work in the Camargue region during World War II.
The memorial was built in 2014 in Arles’ Salin-de-Giraud area, with its words written in both French and Vietnamese expressing gratitude to the Vietnamese workers who were conscripted in France between 1939 and 1952.
In her speech at the ceremony, Myriam Le Huu, President of MOI (Mémorial pour les Ouvriers Indochinois), the association for the remembrance of the Indochinese workers and their descendants, highlighted the contributions of Vietnamese workers to the development of rice cultivation in Camargue, which helped make the region's rice a national specialty.
Cécile Lenglet, Sub-prefect of Arles, affirmed that cooperation between France and Vietnam has become more dynamic in several fields, partly thanks to the workers who brought their “rice civilisation” to Camargue.
According to Mayor of Arles Patrick de Carolis, the event provided the local government an opportunity to express gratitude to the Indochinese workers, not only from Vietnam but also from Laos and Cambodia, It also remembered the suffering they endured and their contributions to France's development during that time. He also thanked the descendants of these workers who have settled in France for their contributions to the provincial economy and cultural vibrancy.
For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang appreciated the attention that local authorities have given to the Vietnamese community in recent times. He emphasised that the relations between Vietnam and France have experienced its ups and downs, but sharing memories is important to continue building new chapters in cooperation and strengthening the friendship between the people of both nations.
During his working visit to the Camargue region on October 19-20, the ambassador met with local government officials and the Vietnamese community in the area. On this occasion, an exhibition showcasing the journey to France and the contributions of the Vietnamese workers to the development of rice cultivation in Camargue was held at the town hall in Salin-de-Giraud./.