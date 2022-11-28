Congress to identify orientations for Buddhist activities in next tenure

The 9th National Buddhist Congress, an important event held in accordance with the Charter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), is set to review Buddhist affairs during 2017 - 2022 and identify orientations for Buddhist activities and the VBS’s tasks for the 2022 - 2027 tenure.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the congress, Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong, Deputy Secretary-General and Chief of the VBS’s Office No 2, said the last tenure’s achievements have been recorded in almost all fields, especially external relations. The VBS has properly carried out set programmes, including hosting and taking part in conferences and workshops, and hosting international delegations. In particular, it successfully organised the UN Day of Vesak celebrations in 2019, which received the international community’s high evaluation of its organisation capacity.



Most of other aspects such as monk affairs, Buddhist law dissemination, education, and charity work have also met requirements, thus ensuring stability and development for Buddhism in Vietnam over the last tenure.



Besides, the application of information technology to office and administrative activities, preaching, and meetings has generated considerable outcomes, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.



This time’s congress is themed “Discipline - Responsibility - Solidarity - Development”, he said, stressing that discipline has become even more important in the current context as it covers the adherence to Buddhist commandments, other regulations set by the Buddha and predecessors, the VBS’s Charter and rules, as well as the State’s laws, including the Law on Belief and Religion.



The Most Venerable went on to say that discipline and the sense of responsibility are given the top priority in this tenure since without those factors, the VBS will be unable to develop sustainably or stand firm during the integration process to develop in line with the spirit of Buddhism.



Regarding the Charter amendment, he said the VBS previously has made revisions for six times. At this seventh time, the Charter will be amended in a way that better meets Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers’ demand and aspirations and generates legitimate interests for VBS members in line with laws.



The amendment also aims to boost the seriousness in monk and nun management while enhancing the Charter’s consistency with the Law on Belief and Religion and other legal regulations, the VBS official added./.