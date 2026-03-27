Congratulatory messages mark 65th anniversary of Vietnam-Morocco diplomatic ties

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) meets with Moroccan President of House of Councillors Mohamed Ould Errachid in Morocco on the morning of July 25, 2025. Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Morocco (March 27, 1961 – 2026).



For the same occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch; and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent a congratulatory message to President of the House of Councillors Mohamed Ould Errachid and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami.



Also on March 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also cabled a congratulatory message to Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita./.