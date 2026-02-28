Congratulatory messages extended to African Union's new leaders

President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye. Photo: panafricanvisions.com

State President Luong Cuong on February 27 sent a congratulatory message to President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye on his election as Chairperson of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union for 2026.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung extended congratulations to Edouard Bizimana, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation of Burundi, on his assumption of the Chairmanship of the Executive Council of the African Union for 2026./.