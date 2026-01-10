Congratulations to Vietnamese researcher in Australia

Associate Professor Nguyen Thanh Vinh (Photo: University of New South Wales)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has sent a congratulatory letter to Associate Professor Nguyen Thanh Vinh of the University of New South Wales, who was honoured by The Australian as Australia’s most influential researcher in the field of organic chemistry.

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and in her personal capacity, Hang extended her warmest and most sincere congratulations to the scientist.

She emphasised that the recognition is not only a well-deserved reward for Vinh’s rigorous, persistent and dedicated scientific journey, but also a reflection of the growing capacity for international integration and the rising academic standing of Vietnamese intellectuals in the global scientific community. His achievement, she noted, will help inspire Vietnamese intellectuals in Australia, in Vietnam and in other parts of the world.

The Deputy Minister also extended an invitation to Vinh and his family to attend the Homeland Spring 2026 programme to be organised by the MOFA./.