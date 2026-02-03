Congratulations to Vietnam on Communist Party of Vietnam’s 96th founding anniversary

The festive atmosphere marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam spreads across many streets of Hanoi. Photo: VNA

On the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – 2026), the Central Committees of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have sent congratulatory messages to the CPV Central Committee.



In its message, the LPRP Central Committee wrote that the CPV has been the banner leading Vietnam's heroic and creative revolutionary cause by setting forth correct, wise and skillful guidelines, leading the Vietnamese people to glorious victories in the struggle for national salvation, culminating in national liberation and reunification in 1975, and continuing to carry out comprehensive renewal for more than 40 years.



The Lao Party and people congratulated the great success of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, highly valuing the major and comprehensive achievements gained by the Party, State and people of Vietnam, and regarding these accomplishments as valuable lessons and a strong source of encouragement for Laos in safeguarding and developing the country.



Laos expressed firm confidence that under the CPV headed by General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will successfully realise the goals set by the 14th National Party Congress, building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy socialist country.



Expressing deep gratitude for the valuable, effective and timely support and assistance provided by the Party, State and people of Vietnam to the Lao revolution in the past and at present, the Lao side affirmed its commitment to working together with Vietnam to preserve and further promote this rare and special bilateral relationship so that it continues to grow stronger and bear fruit.



In its message, the CPP Central Committee highly appreciated Vietnam’s major achievements in maintaining peace and developing the country across all fields, noting Vietnam’s continuous improvements in people’s living standards, economic growth, and increasingly enhanced role in the region and the world.



The CPP expressed delight at the steady development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, in line with the motto of good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability. It voiced confidence that under the wise leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary To Lam, the Vietnamese Party will achieve many successes in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.



The message also wished Vietnam success in becoming a developing nation with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed socialist country with high income by 2045./.