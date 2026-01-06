Congratulations to Laos over LPRP’s 12th National Congress

A ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the National Day of Laos held at That Luang Square in Vientiane on December 2, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on January 5 sent a message of congratulations to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on its 12th National Congress.



The CPV Central Committee extends the warmest congratulations to the LPRP’s 12th National Congress, and through the congress, to all LPRP members and Lao people, the message read.



“We warmly congratulate the Party, State, and people of Laos on their great and comprehensive achievements over 50 years since the founding of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, particularly during 40 years of reform, five years implementing the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress, and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan. Under the wise leadership of the LPRP, the prestige and position of Laos have steadily grown in the international arena. These accomplishments reaffirm the sound and innovative policies of the LPRP, demonstrating steadfast revolutionary mettle in the face of difficulties and challenges, continuous efforts toward national independence, prosperity, and the well-being of its people, while actively contributing to promoting peace, national independence, democracy, and social progress in the world”.



“The 12th National Congress of the LPRP is a significant political event for the Party, State, and people of Laos, marking a new stage of development for the Lao revolution with important strategic orientations, comprehensively and synchronously promoting the reform process, strengthening the great national unity, ensuring political and social stability, strongly promoting socio-economic development, improving the material and spiritual lives of the people, and remaining steadfast on the path of socialism”.



The message stated that as a close friend and comrade sharing the same revolutionary ideals, the Party, State, and people of Vietnam have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their Lao counterparts throughout all historical periods.



“We firmly believe that, under the sound leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will achieve many new and greater achievements, successfully implement the 12th National Congress’s Resolution, and build a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified, and increasingly prosperous Laos,” it read.



The message emphasised that the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos is a priceless and sacred legacy meticulously cultivated and preserved by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, President Souphanouvong, and successive generations of leaders of the two Parties and States, and the people of the two countries.



The relationship between the two Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Laos plays a crucial strategic and decisive role in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, ensuring political stability, and promoting socio-economic development, and building socialism in each country, while also contributing positively to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, it noted.



“The year 2025 marks a historic milestone in bilateral relations, as the two sides agreed to elevate and deepen Vietnam-Laos relations to a new level of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion”. This reflects the deep and enduring political trust between the two Parties and States, and affirms the highest political determination of senior leaders of the two countries in elevating the Vietnam-Laos relations to a new height, in line with the new historical context, meeting the long-standing aspirations of their people and the strategic requirements of the new development period,” the message read.



The Party, State, and people of Vietnam, together with their Lao counterparts, will do their utmost to preserve, promote, and pass on the Vietnam – Laos, Laos – Vietnam special solidarity to future generations, it said.



The CPV Central Committee expressed the sincerest and profound gratitude for the valuable, heartfelt, and effective support that the Party, State, and people of Laos have given to Vietnam in the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the process of accompanying Vietnam into a new era of strong development.



The message concludes with a wish for the great success of the LPRP’s 12th National Congress./.