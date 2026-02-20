Congratulations to Japan’s Prime Minister, House of Representatives Speaker

Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 18 sent a congratulatory message to Takaichi Sanae on her re-election as President of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and her continuation in office as the 105th Prime Minister of Japan.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also cabled congratulations to Mori Eisuke on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan.



On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to Motegi Toshimitsu on his reappointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan./.