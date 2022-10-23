Congratulations to Italian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 22 sent a message of congratulations to Giorgia Meloni on her taking office as Prime Minister of Italy.



Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue extended his congratulations to Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana on their elections as President of the Italian Senate and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, respectively.



Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son congratulated Antonio Tajani on his taking office as Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation./.