Congratulations sent on 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic ties

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has sent a letter of congratulations to President Vo Van Thuong and Vietnamese people on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



In the letter, the Italian President emphasised that March 23, 1973 marked the connection between Rome and Hanoi. Since then, the two countries have realised the potential of a relationship which strongly rooted in history and at the same time directed with confidence towards the future.

The bilateral relationship has deepened in all areas of mutual concern. The signing of the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries in 2013 has expanded the scope of cooperation and opened up opportunities for growth, development and mutual understanding, he wrote.



The positive outcomes have prompted the two countries to continue renewing their commitments to tightening the relationship within the bilateral, regional and multilateral frameworks.



President Mattarellaexpressed his hope to soon welcome Vietnamese President Thuong for an official visit to Italy in the coming time./.