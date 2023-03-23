Making news
Congratulations extended to Lao party on 68th founding anniversary
The message wrote that “During the past 68 years, especially after 36 years of renewal, under the wise leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people have upheld the tradition of revolutionary heroism and overcome all difficulties and challenges to gain great achievements of historical significance in all fields, improving the prestige and position of the LPRP and Laos in the international arena. These achievements are the common joy of the two parties, states and peoples".
The Party, State, and people of Vietnam always strongly and comprehensively support Laos’ renovation process and firmly believe that by inheriting the tradition of previous generations and promoting the obtained achievements, under the leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will make many new and greater achievements in the renewal process, and fulfil the goals set in the Resolution of the LPRP’s 11th Congress and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan, thus successfully building Laos into a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous country towards socialism.
The Vietnamese Party, State, and people are very pleased to see that, along with the achievements made by the two Parties, States, and peoples in recent years, the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and cultivated by generations of the two countries' leaders, has been continuously consolidated and developed practically and effectively in various fields, positively contributing to the renovation, construction, and defense in each country.
The Party, State and people of Vietnam always appreciate and remember the strong support as well as the great, valuable and effective assistance from the Lao Party, State, and people over the past time. "We will do our best together with the Lao counterparts to preserve, protect and foster the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos so that it will develop to new heights, for the interests of the people of each country as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world”, according to the message.
On this occasion, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent a basket of flowers to congratulate LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, while permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai sent flowers to permanent member of the LPRP Central Committee's Secretariat and Vice President of Laos Bunthoong Chitmany.
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory letter to his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane./.