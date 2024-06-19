Conference spotlights Vietnam-Russia ties 30 years after signing of friendship treaty

Experts discuss the Vietnam-Russia relations 30 years after the signing of the bilateral Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese and Russian experts gathered at a conference held in Moscow on June 18 to discuss the Vietnam-Russia relations 30 years after the signing of the bilateral Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations.

Addressing the event, Vice Director of the RAS Institute of Oriental Studies (IOS) Dr. Valentin Golovachev said that over the period, the treaty has shown its value through time.



So far, it has been automatically extended four times, he noted, adding that the 30th anniversary of the treaty provides a chance to review its implementation and define the vision for the future of the bilateral relations.



Participants highlighted the current situation of the Vietnam-Russia relations across all fields such as economy, politics, diplomacy, and culture.



They noted that the treaty has been implemented effectively. Right after its signing, Vietnam and Russia established their comprehensive strategic partnership, and Vietnam is the only country outside the region to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in which Russia plays a key role, they added.



However, they held that economic cooperation between Vietnam and Russia has yet to match the sound relations between the two sides, and pointed out a number of reasons behind the situation, including a lack of a direct air route.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Moscow after the conference, Director of the IOS’s Centre for Southeast Asia, Australia and Oceania Dmitry Mosyakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam is to take place as the two countries are experiencing a new development period of their relations.



The two sides have been clearly aware of difficulties facing their economic partnership, he said, expressing his belief that the visit will help remove barriers in the field and lead to a fast economic cooperation recovery, he said.



Experts held that economy will be among the key contents of the agenda of the Russian leader’s visit.



Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the St. Petersburg University asserted that the two sides should deal with a lack of updated information and news of each other.



Participants at the conference also spotlighted typical characteristics of Vietnam’s external policy and achievements it has gained at international forums and the world arena.



Maria Zelenkova from the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISI) held that Vietnam is becoming increasingly attractive to Russian youngsters thanks to the nation’s unique identity, while Vietnam's exceptionally fast development rate is also attractive for researchers from foreign countries./.