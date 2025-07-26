Conference shapes vision for Industrial Internet in Vietnam

Nguyen Truong Giang, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre, speaks at the event. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) hosted the VNNIC Internet Conference (VIC) 2025 in Hanoi on July 25, continuing efforts since 2022 to build a professional forum for Internet technology and foster collaboration among domestic and international experts.

Under the theme “Breakthrough Era with the Development of Industrial Internet”, the event gathered over 400 delegates, including senior officials, leading Internet experts, and technology engineers from Vietnam and abroad.

At the opening session, VNNIC Deputy Director Nguyen Truong Giang said Vietnam is undergoing a crucial transformation in digital infrastructure, moving from traditional connectivity to an Internet of Everything—connecting devices, sensors, and smart systems. In this shift, the Industrial Internet is not just a trend but a key foundation for transforming growth models, modernising industries, and advancing smart urban development, transportation, and healthcare.

He emphasised that the Industrial Internet demands networks that are larger, faster, smarter, and more secure. VIC 2025, he said, provides a platform for discussing strategies, technical solutions, technological trends, and opportunities for collaboration in building and managing digital infrastructure.

Giang reaffirmed VNNIC’s commitment to the vision of “connecting the community – leading the future of Vietnam’s Internet”. He pledged continued international cooperation and support for domestic Internet infrastructure and technical capacity, with VNNIC working alongside enterprises, experts, and engineers to build a robust, open, and trusted digital foundation for Vietnam’s industrial Internet.

The plenary session, titled “Vision and Strategy for the Industrial Internet – Core Infrastructure for Modern Manufacturing”, featured key insights from international experts.

Delegates attend a panel discussion on “Solutions for industrial Internet development: Connecting Science & Technology, Innovation, Digital Transformation”. (Photo: VNA)

Professor Jun Murai, Honorary Professor at Japan’s Keio University, outlined a global vision for a fully interconnected society. Sutrisno Xu, Southeast Asia Business Development Director at Pegatron Group, shared practical strategies for leveraging 5G in the industrial Internet.

Speakers agreed that amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Internet has become the core platform for economic and social activity. The Internet of Things (IoT), with billions of connected devices, is no longer a new concept but a present reality. Yet, it is the Industrial Internet, where production lines, industrial robots, and smart sensors are interconnected and optimised, that is shaping the Internet's future.

Experts noted that the Industrial Internet will drive global digital transformation, integrating robotics, sensors, and big data into smart manufacturing ecosystems and unlocking vast industrial and economic growth potential.

According to The Business Research Company, the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is forecast to reach 280 billion USD in 2025 and climb to 480 billion USD by 2029, reflecting both a massive opportunity and a transformative shift in the global economy.

IPv6 and IPv6-only models are considered foundational for the industrial Internet and IoT applications, paving the way for innovation and research. Giang noted that Vietnam is among the global leaders in IPv6 adoption, reaching a 65.5% application rate as of June, ranking 7th worldwide. The country is now pushing ahead with plans to implement IPv6-only during 2026–2030, creating new opportunities for Internet expansion, innovation, and next-generation digital services./.