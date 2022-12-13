Conference discusses cashew trade with Africa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 13 hosted a hybrid conference on cashew trade with Africa and measures to ensure the supply of raw cashew for Vietnam, gathering more than 70 representatives of ministries, sectors, localities, research institutes, import-export enterprises, and processing-production facilities.



The event aimed to evaluate the status quo and opportunities of as well as challenges facing the import of raw cashew from Africa and to discuss orientations and measures to improve the activity in the time to come.



In his opening speech, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu stressed that cashew trade and cooperation in cashew production and processing are one of the important contents for collaboration with African countries in the future.



Participants accessed that Africa is promoting a trend of ‘self-reliance’ in politics and economy, including the development of domestic cashew production and processing. In addition, Vietnam’s import of raw cashew from Africa is also affected by poor harvests, farming techniques in African countries, the food crisis, inflation, and competition from international importers, among others.



They suggested a series of measures including building a sustainable chain, investing in joint ventures and association with local partners, and establishing local offices/representatives to learn about the market.



The world's largest exporter of finished cashew nuts, yet Vietnam must import about 70% of raw materials for processing. Major suppliers of raw cashew for Vietnam are West African countries, Cambodia and Indonesia./