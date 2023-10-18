Conference discusses agenda for 15th NA’s sixth session

The Party Delegation of the National Assembly and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on October 17 to discuss preparations for the sixth session of 15th legislature.

Speaking at the event, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said during the mid-term session, the legislature will undertake a substantial workload with many crucial matters which require thorough and timely preparation.



He said agencies of the NA and Government have coordinated closely with relevant agencies and organisations to prepare contents to be submitted to the 6th NA session.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said just one day after the 5th NA session concluded, the Government immediately met to assign tasks on preparing contents to be submitted to the 6th session. He affirmed that Government agencies have collaborated effectively with NA agencies in this field. .

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue urged relevant agencies to continue working closely together on preparations to ensure the quality of contents, issues and bills to be presented to the legislature during the meeting, including those that are particularly challenging and complex.

For major issues with different opinions and options, he said competent agencies should thoroughly explain the advantages and disadvantages of each option to facilitate discussions at the NA, thus ensuring the quality of the law making work during the session./.