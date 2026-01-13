Conference collects voters’ opinions on candidates for full-time positions in 16th NA

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (centre) and Vice Chairmen Do Van Chien (left) and Nguyen Khac Dinh at the conference on January 13. Photo: VNA

The National Assembly (NA) Office held a conference on January 13 to seek opinions from voters in the workplace about 122 persons nominated by the NA Standing Committee as full-time deputies of central agencies at the 16th NA.



The candidates come from the NA Office, NA agencies, and advisory bodies supporting the NA Party Committee.



The conference also saw the presence of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Standing Vice Chairman Do Van Chien, and Vice Chairpersons Nguyen Khac Dinh and Nguyen Thi Thanh.



With straightforwardness and a high sense of responsibility, participants gave comprehensive and objective feedback on the candidates’ political mettle, sense of discipline and responsibility, and leadership capabilities, speaking highly of their self-improvement efforts and contributions to their workplaces.



Addressing the event, a representative of the candidates stressed that NA deputies represent the will and aspirations of the people and, on behalf of the people, exercise the constitution-making and legislative right, make decisions on important issues of the nation, and practice supreme supervision over activities of the State.



To those working in NA agencies, these tasks are even heavier as each policy, law, and decision of the NA and its Standing Committee has broad impacts on national development and people’s life. Given this, aside from political firmness and good virtues, each deputy must unceasingly improve their professional capabilities, grasp the reality, and show a sense of discipline in parliamentary activities.



The representative pledged that if elected, they will uphold the qualities of an NA deputy, continuously make self-improvement, stay close to the reality, contribute responsible and scientific opinions, and fulfil all duties of a legislator, thereby deserving the trust from the Party, State, and people.



At the event, all participants voted in favour of the list of 122 persons nominated by the NA Standing Committee as full-time deputies of the NA Office, NA agencies, and advisory bodies at the 16th parliament.



The elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term are scheduled to take place on March 15./.