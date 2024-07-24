Condolences pour in over passing of Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Party Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

Heads of state and government, and ruling parties, communist parties, partner parties, and international organisations have sent messages and letters of condolences to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Vietnamese people and the family of Party Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong over the passing of the Party leader.

In his message, Italian President Sergio Mattarella highlighted the great contributions of General Secretary Trong in promoting relations between Vietnam and Italy, elaborating that the two countries upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013 on the occasion of the Party leader's visit to Italy in January 2013. He recalled a meeting with the Party leader in Hanoi in 2015 and witnessed the development of friendship between the people of Vietnam and Italy as well as the two countries' determination to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that General Secretary Trong has spared no effort for Vietnam's sovereignty and to led the country to gain remarkable achievements in socio-economic development. He recalled the memories of the meeting with the Party chief in Paris in 2018, as well as the contents exchanged with Trong in a phone call last October, including the determination to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries and two peoples.

In his letter, President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher recounted issues discussed with Trong during his visit to Vietnam in December 2022.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent a letter of condolences to President To Lam.

Brazilian President Lula Da Silva extended a message of condolences to President To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Deputy Amir of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani cabled their condolences to President To Lam. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar sent a message of condolences to PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Nepali Prime Minister, Chairman of the Communist Party of the Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist party K.P. Sharma Oi extended a message of condolences to the CPV Central Commitee.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a message of condolences.

President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe sent a letter of condolences to President To Lam, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh

Gunawardena extended a letter of condolences to PM Pham Minh Chinh. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka G. Weerasinghe, General Secretary of the People’s Liberation Front Tilvin Silva sent their message and letter of condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended their messages of condolences to President To Lam.

Acting Chairman of the Republic of Korea’s People Power Party Hwang Woo Yea sent a message of condolences to President To Lam.

The President of the German Communist Party, the World Peace Council sent condolences to the Party Central Committee over the General Secretary’s passing.

Condolences were also extended by the Communist Party of Australia, the leader of the Communist Party of Canada, the Galician People's Union of Spain (UPG), Secretary General of Burundi's ruling party (CNDD-FDD) Révérien Ndikuriyo, the President of the Communist Party of Chile, the Mexican Foreign Secretary, and the All Progressives Congress of Nigeria.

The World Federation of Democratic Youth, the board of directors of the World Youth Festival, the Sri Lankan Youth Organisation, and the Young Guard of United Russia sent letters of sympathy to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.

Naly Sisoulith, the spouse of the Party General Secretary and President of Laos, sent a letter of condolences to Ngo Thi Man, the spouse of General Secretary Trong.

In the letter, Naly Sisoulith expressed her boundless grief at the death of the General Secretary, and recounted moments with the Party chief and his spouse during high-level visits.

The Lao and Vietnamese will always remember the Party leader’s tireless devotion to Vietnam and its people, as well as his special sentiments towards Lao leaders and people, and the special solidarity and great friendship between the two countries, she affirmed.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan also extended his condolences to his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son./.