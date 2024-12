Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 27 sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended his condolences to India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar./.