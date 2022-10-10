Concert marks 68th anniversary of Hanoi Liberation Day

The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and the Vietnam National Academy of Music has co-organised a musical concert to mark the 68th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day.



Taking place in Hoan Kiem pedestrian walking area on October 8 night, the event featured performances of Vietnamese folk music and songs about Hanoi by more than 80 professional artists.



The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports wished to turn the programme into a prestigious and attractive annual event in the region.



Also to celebrate the occasion, art programmes are scheduled to take place at the city’s cultural centre on October 9 and 10 nights./.