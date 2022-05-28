Concert in Ha Long will feature range of exciting artists

Phi Linh (MC at the opening ceremony of SEA Games 31) will host the show.



The concert, which will be free of charge, is to welcome summer, local people, travellers and young music lovers.



Singer Min will present some songs in her album 50/50, released in March. This is her debut album, featuring eight songs that cover pop, RnB, dance-pop and disco.



Erik will perform his song Chay ve khoc voi anh (Come Crying to Me), which received 31 million views in two months from its release.



Meanwhile, Phuc will present his latest hit Ngay dau tien (The First Day).



The concert will also feature rappers Ricky Star and Lang LD who found success on the Rap Viet gameshow. Their performance promises to create an even more exciting atmosphere at the show./.