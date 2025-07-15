Concert honors Vietnamese music, culture

Ho Ngoc Ha and Truc Nhan are set to reunite on stage at V Concert. Photo: Organizing Committee

A vibrant music festival featuring top Vietnamese artists will take place on August 9, according to the Vietnam Television (VTV).

The event is part of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), as well as the 55th anniversary of the first television broadcast by VTV.

V Concert will be held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centere, the largest exhibition complex in Southeast Asia and among the top 10 in the world, located on Truong Sa street, Dong Anh commune, Hanoi.

The event promises to be a grand spectacle of music, lights, and cutting-edge technology, igniting emotions for more than 20,000 audience members. It also serves as a milestone in honouring Vietnamese music and culture.

The concert is expected to feature numerous popular artists, including Ha Anh Tuan, Den, Noo Phuoc Thinh, Ho Ngoc Ha, Truc Nhan, Toc Tien, Hoang Thuy Linh, Hoa Minzy, Phuong My Chi, Quang Hung MasterD, and Rhyder.

Notably, the event will also highlight the community project “Thu vien niem vui” (Library of Joy), which aims to build 100 libraries for underprivileged students across the country. Participating artists will join VTV in supporting this initiative, bringing knowledge and hope to thousands of children nationwide./.