Con Dao welcomes first international cruise ship in 2026

Luxury cruise ship Le Jacques Cartier marks first international arrival in Con Dao in 2026. Photo: Published by VNA

Con Dao on February 10 welcomed its first international cruise ship in 2026, signalling a promising start for the island’s tourism sector this year.

The luxury vessel Le Jacques Cartier, operated by France’s Compagnie du Ponant, docked at Ben Dam Port at noon, bringing more than 100 international passengers of various nationalities to explore the island.

The ship, measuring over 131 metres in length and 18 metres in width with a maximum draft of 4.7 metres, departed from Singapore on February 8. Con Dao is the first stop on its Vietnam itinerary.

Upon arrival, representatives of the Con Dao administration and relevant agencies held a formal welcome ceremony. Authorities swiftly completed entry procedures for the passengers and more than 100 crew members, reflecting professionalism and hospitality while helping create a positive first impression of a safe and friendly destination.

Tourists visit the Con Dao Prison historical site. Photo: VNA

During their stay, visitors are scheduled to tour key attractions, including historical relic sites, the natural landscapes of Con Dao National Park, pristine beaches, and local culinary offerings. Preparations have also been made to ensure security, traffic safety, environmental hygiene and service quality.

According to the plan, the ship will depart the island at 19:00 the same day to continue its journey to destinations within Ho Chi Minh City.

As part of its Vietnam itinerary, after visiting Ho Chi Minh City, Le Jacques Cartier will take passengers to other well-known destinations, including Quy Nhon, Da Nang, Chan May Bay and Ha Long Bay.

In 2025, Con Dao welcomed more than 612,000 visitors, including around 25,600 international arrivals. The arrival of Le Jacques Cartier early in the year is expected to provide fresh momentum for the island’s tourism growth in 2026./.