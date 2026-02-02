Con Dao special zone switches on smart power grid

Delegates cut the ribbon to officially inaugurate the smart power grid on Con Dao Island. Photo: VNA

The Con Dao special zone of Ho Chi Minh City has officially begun operating a smart electricity grid, marking a major step in modernising the island’s energy infrastructure and supporting its socio-economic development, national defence – security, and the quality of life of local residents.

The system was inaugurated on February 1 by the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation following the completion of a smart-grid construction project.

Launched on September 25, 2025, the project includes the commissioning of the 110kV Con Dao GIS transformer station operating under an unmanned model, the full automation of all 22kV medium-voltage power lines, and online monitoring of all 131 distribution transformer stations across the island. It also features the rollout of an island-wide outage management map and the integration of rooftop solar systems into the central control platforms of the city’s Power Corporation and its parent firm Vietnam Electricity.

Delegates visit the control room of the Con Dao Special Zone’s smart power grid. Photo: VNA

The smart grid is expected to significantly improve the reliability and efficiency of power supply, reduce transmission losses, and optimise grid management while providing households and businesses in Con Dao with more transparent, convenient and modern electricity services. It also lays a crucial foundation for gradually integrating renewable energy sources, helping develop the island into a smart, green and sustainable marine economic – ecological special zone.

On December 19 last year, Vietnam Electricity inaugurated a subsea power cable linking Con Dao to the national grid, the longest of its kind in Southeast Asia, ending the island’s long-standing reliance on diesel-generated electricity./.