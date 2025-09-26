Con Dao Special Zone: Soldiers strengthen ties with local community through outreach programmes

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and representatives of local agencies support the “Zero-Dong Meal” programme. (Photo: VNA)

Soldiers stationed in the Con Dao Special Zone are fostering closer ties with the local community through initiatives such as the “Zero-Dong Meal” and “Morning Coffee with Soldiers” programmes, promoting solidarity and providing motivation for service on the remote island.

Con Dao is an island located 180km from Vung Tau city in the former Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (now part of Ho Chi Minh City). On September 21, leaders from Ho Chi Minh City, the Con Dao Special Zone, and the Defence Command of Region 6 - Con Dao Special Zone joined local authorities in the “Zero-Dong Meal” programme, sharing meals with more than 150 disadvantaged residents. The informal gathering created space for officials to hear concerns directly from the community and extend support.

At the event, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, lauded the efforts and sense of responsibility of the Party Committee and Defence Command of Region 6 – Con Dao Special Zone, as well as local authorities and agencies, for organising this meaningful and practical initiative.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Vu Van Luan, Deputy Political Commissar of Defence Command of Region 6 – Con Dao Special Zone, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to collaborating with local authorities, organisations, and donors to sustain the programme, thus contributing to a Con Dao that is united, compassionate, and progressively developed.

During the event, city and local leaders, along with philanthropists, expressed their support for continuing and expanding the “Zero-Dong Meal” programme, ensuring that more residents in need can benefit in the future.On the same morning, Infantry Battalion 2 and Air Defence Company 7 (Defence Command of Region 6 – Con Dao Special Zone) hosted the “Morning Coffee with Soldiers” programme.

During the event, officers, soldiers, and youth members from sister units also engaged in cultural and artistic exchanges. The programme took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, reminiscent of a gathering among family members.

Colonel Tran Van Chung, Political Commissar of the Defence Command of Region 6 – Con Dao Special Zone, engaged with soldiers on training, discipline, and both material and spiritual welfare. He also encouraged personnel to share personal concerns and reflections about working on a remote island, fostering mutual understanding between leadership and troops.

“Morning Coffee with Soldiers" is not only a chance for relaxation after training and duties,” Colonel Chung explained, “but also serves as an important bridge to strengthen bonds between officers and soldiers, among comrades, and with family members who visit. It reinforces the solidarity between the military and the community.”

These programmes aim to build a healthy military culture characterised by unity, mutual support, and cohesion. By creating a positive environment, the initiatives help soldiers in Con Dao focus on their duties with greater dedication and morale.

Con Dao is one of Vietnam’s most popular tourism attractions, with great historical importance. HCM City is focusing on turning Con Dao into a “green, smart, and sustainable island," while caring for the lives of local residents.

The government's direction for the development of the Con Dao Special Zone in the coming time is to build Con Dao into a special zone for national defence and security, developing the marine economy with a focus on spiritual and ecological tourism.

During a working session with former Ba Ria - Vung Tau province, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed Con Dao's great potential and pointed out core issues for the future development of the special zone, emphasising the need for Con Dao to develop brightly, green, clean, and beautifully, on an international scale.

These directions are also the long-standing aspirations of the local government and residents of this special zone./.