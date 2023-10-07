Making news
Con Dao set to become world-class eco-tourism destination by 2045
Under the Con Dao development project till 2030 with a vision to 2045, Con Dao is expected to become an area that preserves special national relic sites, forest and marine ecosystems while fulfilling important missions related to national defence and security.
Speaking at the event, Associate Prof. and Director of the Institute for Circular Economy Development Nguyen Hong Quan pointed out that Con Dao is facing various issues such as waste management, water scarcity, and the risk of ecological degradation due to economic activities and climate change. Transitioning to a circular economy model is an inevitable trend that could meet requirements for socio-economic development.
Associate Prof. Nguyen Thi Van Hanh, from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City, suggested that Con Dao’s tourism development should be accompanied by the protection of its environment and unique cultural heritage. A sustainable approach to local tourism must rely on close collaboration between local authorities and community, tourism sector and tourists.
Delegates also proposed specific suggestions such as designing eco-tourism products that minimise plastic consumption. They also suggested creating healing and self-help tourism products, such as meditation and yoga retreats, and the development of volunteer tours, building hotels and resorts that use renewable energy, and education tours for students to learn about marine life, marine ecosystems, and conservation issues.
Con Dao is an island located in the southern part of the East Sea, belonging to Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. It consists of 16 large and small islets, with a total land area of around 75.78 sq.km and a marine area of roughly 140 sq.km within Con Dao National Park./.