Con Dao National Park releases 120,000 baby sea turtles into the ocean

Turtle nests are relocated by Con Dao National Park rangers to protected incubation sites. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Con Dao National Park in Ho Chi Minh City has successfully relocated 1,800 turtle nests and released around 120,000 hatchlings safely back into the sea during nearly six months of the turtle nesting season.

According to the park’s management board, since the beginning of the nesting season in April, rangers at Con Dao National Park have safely transferred nearly 1,800 turtle nests to protected incubation sites on local beaches. Of these, 1,500 nests have already hatched, releasing some 120,000 healthy baby turtles into the ocean, while the remaining 300 are expected to hatch gradually through December.

The park’s management noted that the sea turtle nesting season runs annually from April to November. Con Dao is the primary nesting site for green turtles, accounting for about 90% of all green turtles nesting in Vietnamese waters. Each year, more than 600 mother turtles come ashore on Con Dao’s sandy beaches to lay eggs, with over 150,000 hatchlings rescued and released into the sea. The average hatching success rate reaches 87%.

In 2024 alone, the park recorded 387 mother turtles laying 1,161 nests with a total of 111,986 eggs across Con Dao’s beaches. Park officials forecast that the number of nesting turtles in 2025 will surpass the previous year.

For many years, sea turtle conservation has been one of Con Dao National Park’s most notable achievements, making a significant contribution to global efforts to protect endangered marine species. The conservation work involves broad community participation, including forest rangers, volunteers, businesses, and tourists. Each baby turtle released into the sea symbolises hope for the continued survival and miraculous life cycle of these ancient creatures./.