Con Dao developing sustainably by protecting its sea turtles

A mother turtle weighing nearly 150 kg comes to lay eggs at Cat Lon beach on Bay Canh Island, Con Dao National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Con Dao National Park, located in Ho Chi Minh City’s Con Dao Special Zone, has long been recognised as one of the most important nesting sites for sea turtles in Vietnam, accounting for up to 90% of the country's sea turtle nesting population.

Conservation efforts here have become a model, helping to save millions of turtle hatchlings and promoting Con Dao as a member of the Indian Ocean-Southeast Asia Turtle Site Network.

A "safe haven" for sea turtles

The importance of Con Dao in sea turtle conservation is highlighted by the large number of female turtles that return here each year. According to the Con Dao National Park Management Board, in the first half of 2025, they successfully rescued and relocated 553 turtle nests with a total of 54,212 eggs. Notably, for the first time, a hawksbill turtle was found nesting on Dat Doc beach, with 98 eggs seen. Additionally, the park rescued two sea turtles that had drifted ashore entangled in fishing nets.

Since 2019, Con Dao has run a dedicated rescue project to combat the impact of climate change on turtle populations. To date, over 13,600 nests have been protected, resulting in the release of nearly 949,000 baby turtles. More than 2,000 mother turtles were tagged, and nine stranded turtles were rescued. Rangers have also handled and preserved 65 dead endangered marine species, including dugongs and turtles, for education and research purposes.

Nguyen Van Tra, deputy head of the park’s Conservation and International Cooperation Division, said acknowledging the importance of protecting nesting habitats and hatchling incubation areas before releasing them back into the natural environment, the national park has focused on three pillars: in-site protection, scientific research and cooperation, and public awareness improvement.

Volunteer teams and officers continue 24/7 patrols during the peak nesting season from April to October across 18 beaches to ensure every nest is found and safely relocated to avoid tides and predators, he said.

Developing eco-tourism centred on turtle nesting

Alongside the conservation and protection efforts, in recent years, Con Dao National Park has worked closely with relevant authorities and travel companies to organise eco-tourism activities, such as turtle hatching observation experiences, with strict and safe protocols.

Staff of the Bay Canh Island Nature Management, Protection, and Conservation Station is checking the identification tag to determine the origin of the mother turtle. (Photo: VNA)

According to the park’s Eco-tourism and Environmental Protection Division, more than 22,000 visitors came to the park in the first half of 2025, with nearly 3,000 joining eco-tourism activities.

Eco-tourism centred on turtle nesting has become a popular and typical attraction in Con Dao. Tour group sizes are limited, flash photography is banned, and visitors must keep a respectful distance from nesting turtles.

According to experts, Con Dao is the first national park and one of the two earliest marine protected areas in Vietnam recognised on a global scale. The combination of conservation, ecotourism and infrastructure improvement will help Con Dao National Park in particular and Con Dao Special Zone in general become an attractive destination, both bearing profound historical significance and bringing unique experiences to visitors.

Nguyen Van Nga, head of the park’s Eco-tourism and Environmental Protection Division, said turtle nesting tours are a unique product that must be carefully managed to avoid disrupting turtles.

The park is expanding education on environmental protection at local schools across the Con Dao Special Zone, and its environmental education centre is being upgraded into an interactive hub showcasing sea turtles and the island’s biodiversity, he added./.