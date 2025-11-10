Company brings Vietnamese sea grapes to the world

Workers handle the preliminary processing of sea grapes before production. (Photo: VNA)

Over two decades ago, sea grape cultivation was a relatively unknown practice in Khanh Hoa province.

Few could have imagined that this marine vegetable would eventually reach international markets.

The Tri Tin Seaweed Company, founded by Le Ben, has pioneered a new path for the province’s aquaculture sector by establishing a fully integrated production chain, applying high-tech processes, and adhering strictly to international standards.

Today, Tri Tin’s sea grape brand has developed a strong domestic presence while exporting to numerous countries, helping to elevate the value of Vietnamese marine agricultural products.

When he first ventured into this business, Le Ben recognised the potential of sea grapes, a nutrient-rich “green of the sea” packed with minerals and vitamins that can be used in a variety of dishes.

However, transforming this idea into a commercial product was far from easy. In the early years, the company faced numerous challenges, including limited capital, difficulties in breeding, and preservation techniques.

Sea grapes are highly perishable, losing quality within hours after harvest, making it particularly challenging to supply distant markets.Le Ben recalled there were moments when giving up seemed inevitable.

But believing in the value of sea grapes, he and his team persisted, learning from each failure to move forward.Before focusing on sea grapes, he was a geologist and had experience in granite trading for export.

Despite approaching 70, his passion for researching seaweed remains strong. He emphasised that sustainable development is essential to compete in both domestic and international markets, and innovation must be continuous.

With this mindset, he invested in a dedicated research facility and the necessary equipment to refine production techniques, creating added value beyond the sale of raw sea grapes.

After years of experimentation, his team developed a water-extracted sea grape processing method, enabling longer preservation while retaining flavour and nutrients when rehydrated – a breakthrough that opened doors to international markets.

Further investments included a modern processing plant operating under HACCP and ISO 22000 quality systems, meeting the strict requirements of markets such as Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea, and Europe.

Every step from cultivation and harvest to processing and packaging is carefully monitored to ensure food safety and traceability.Workers who have been with the company for years noted the significant improvements in production efficiency.

Technological upgrades allow the harvesting of tens of kilogrammes of sea grapes in minutes, compared with labour-intensive traditional methods, doubling output and improving quality. Stable incomes have strengthened workforce commitment.

Tri Tin’s sea grapes now reach more than 20 countries and territories. The company supplies hundreds of tonnes annually. The products are regularly stocked in major supermarkets in Japan and the RoK, known for strict quality standards.

Meeting international criteria, including clean production and food safety certifications, has challenged the company but also enhanced its brand and capabilities.

Training on hygiene and workplace safety is emphasised for all employees, reinforcing the importance of producing goods suitable not only for domestic consumption but also for demanding overseas markets.

Sustainable cultivation has been a key focus, with hundreds of coastal households in Khanh Hoa joining Tri Tin’s supply chain. The company provides technical support, seedlings, and product purchase guarantees, ensuring farmers’ stable income.

Le Ben stressed that long-term success requires close collaboration with local communities, viewing farmers as partners to maintain quality and brand reputation.

Government policies, including resolutions on scientific and technological development, private sector growth, and international integration, have created a supportive environment for private enterprises like Tri Tin to innovate and expand.

In 2023, Tri Tin’s sea grapes became the first product in the province to receive the national 5-star OCOP rating, marking a significant milestone in Khanh Hoa’s seaweed branding strategy.

From a geologist to a pioneer in sea grape cultivation, he has devoted more than 20 years to developing this sector. His journey, from initial trials to producing a nationally recognised product, highlights the spirit of innovation and dedication.

Beyond economic gains, sustainable practices, renewable energy use, and by-product utilisation underscore his commitment to green development. His story reflects both the aspirations of Vietnam’s marine economy and the potential for modern agriculture to reach global markets./.