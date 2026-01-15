Communist Party USA shows confidence in Vietnam’s new development path

Ambassador Do Hung Viet (second from right). Photo: VNA

The coming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will generate new momentum, and open a new era of strong development, thus enabling the country to advance rapidly and sustainably, further enhance its international standing and improve its people’s living standards, according to Joe Sims, Co-chair of the Communist Party USA (CPUSA).



Speaking at a meeting on January 13 with Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Joe Sims expressed his pleasure and deep impression at the success of the Vietnamese revolution, and appreciated the major, comprehensive achievements the country has attained in national construction and development under the leadership of the CPV over recent decades.

He emphasised that Vietnam’s development accomplishments not only demonstrate the mettle, wisdom and correct leadership of the CPV, but also vividly attest to the vitality of the development path it has chosen.



Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Viet briefed the CPUSA leader and members on preparations for the 14th National Party Congress and its major orientations. He emphasised that the congress is of great significance, marking the review of 40 years of Doi moi (renewal), assessing the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th congress, and setting development goals for the next stage.



He noted that the documents of the upcoming congress continue to reaffirm the guideline of building and defending the Fatherland under a socialist orientation amid rapid and complex international and regional developments, with particular emphasis on closely combining development with national defence, and domestic affairs with foreign affairs.



On foreign policy, the diplomat reiterated that Vietnam remains steadfast in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and the consistent pursuit of national interests in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.



He highlighted that in the new context, the draft 14th congress documents are expected to supplement important new content with breakthrough guiding viewpoints on foreign affairs and international integration, notably the view of strengthening national defence and security, and promoting foreign affairs and international integration are key and regular tasks.



Exchanging views on the international situation and developments in their respective countries, particularly pressing peace and security issues, the two sides shared common positions in upholding international law, multilateralism, and the role of the United Nations.

They stressed the importance of promoting voices for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, and agreed that strengthening connections among progressive forces, the labour movement, and peace movements is of practical significance in consolidating social foundations and supporting international cooperation and respect for the principles of the UN Charter.



On this occasion, the CPUSA Co-chair presented the Vietnamese ambassador with a congratulatory letter addressed to the 14th National Congress of the CPV, extending the sentiments of friendship and solidarity and expressing a desire to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two parties.



Viet affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to further develop friendship and cooperation with the CPUSA, viewing this as an important channel for deepening mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries' people.

He proposed the CPUSA coordinate in providing documents, photos and historical memorabilia related to relations between the two parties to support Vietnam’s collection and exhibition efforts in the process of building the Museum of the Communist Party of Vietnam, toward the CPV’s 100th founding anniversary.

The CPUSA leader affirmed his readiness to support and to coordinate with Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN in carrying out this meaningful task./.