Communist Party of Vietnam’s founding anniversary celebrated in France

The Vietnamese Embassy in France hosts a ceremony marking the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930–2026). Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in France has hosted a ceremony marking the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2026) and celebrating the success of the 14th National Party Congress, a landmark event shaping new strategic directions for the country’s development in the new era.



In her opening remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, highlighted the historical significance of the CPV’s 96-year journey of development and revolutionary leadership, which has guided the nation to victories, steadily advancing international integration and strengthening its global position and prestige.



Against this backdrop, the 14th National Party Congress has set goals and tasks for the next five years, and shaped strategic mindset, vision, and national development orientations through the mid-21st century, she said, adding that the Congress marked a new landmark in the history of the CPV and in the nation’s proud historical journey.



According to the diplomat, strategic decisions adopted at the Congress not only provide a solid political foundation for the country’s rapid and sustainable development, but also continue to strengthen public confidence and inspire a spirit of dedication among officials, Party members, and people both at home and abroad.



She urged officials and Party members at Vietnam’s missions in France to continue uniting Vietnamese intellectuals, entrepreneurs, students, and labourers in France to stay connected with the homeland, contributing to strengthening the great national solidarity, acting as a bridge for Vietnam–France cooperation within the comprehensive strategic partnership; and enhancing Vietnam’s engagement with international organisations in France, including UNESCO, and help promote Vietnam’s image in the new development era.



The ambassador reported that in 2025, Vietnam’s external affairs in France were carried out in a coordinated manner across Party, State, and people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to the effective implementation of the Vietnam–France comprehensive strategic partnership and generating tangible progress in the bilateral relations.



The Embassy played an active role in supporting major high-level exchanges, including the French President’s state visit to Vietnam (May 2025), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s participation in the third UN Ocean Conference and meetings with French leaders (June 2025), and National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh’s attendance at the 50th Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie General Assembly (APF-50) in July 2025.



|Meanwhile, Vietnam’s permanent mission to UNESCO actively performed its assigned tasks and achieved notable results. After 11 years, Vietnam gained one more UNESCO-recognised world heritage site - the Yen Tu–Vinh Nghiem–Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex. In 2025, the country received five additional UNESCO titles and played a leading role in proposing and promoting the International Decade on Culture for Sustainable Development, an initiative aligned with both UNESCO’s and Vietnam’s priorities./.