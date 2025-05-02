Communist Party of Spain’s periodical highlights Vietnam’s historic milestones, achievements

The article on Mundo Obrero. Photo: Screenshot



Mundo Obrero, the official periodical of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE), on April 30 published an article, highlighting Vietnam's historic milestones and remarkable achievements over the past five decades since its national reunification in 1975 and 95 years under the leadership by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Describing 2025 as a year of profound historical significance, the article lauded Vietnam for transforming the scars of war into the foundation of national progress. It highlighted how the nation remembers its heroic resistance against imperialism, with annual commemorations that honour the courage and vision of a nation determined to shape its own destiny.

The April 30, 1975 victory was noted as a defining moment that ended decades of struggle against foreign aggression and oppression. The reunification of Vietnam not only reshaped the geopolitical landscape of Southeast Asia but also inspired anti-colonial movements worldwide. However, the article acknowledged the immense cost of war: millions of lives lost, widespread destruction from chemical defoliants like Agent Orange, and an economy fractured by decades of conflict.

Mundo Obrero stressed how generations of Vietnamese farmers, soldiers, women, and children stood up to vastly superior foreign powers, first under French colonialism and later during US military intervention. With ingenuity and unyielding spirit, they challenged the might of modern war machines.

President Ho Chi Minh, who founded the CPV in 1930, became a symbol of national independence and moral leadership, encapsulated in his timeless declaration: “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom”, it said.

The article cited the 1968 Tet Offensive, the strategic use of the Cu Chi tunnels, and mass mobilisation as examples of Vietnam’s effective blend of military resistance and patriotic unity. The CPV’s 95-year journey was hailed as a "beacon" that led Vietnam through colonisation, war, and reconstruction.

The Doi Moi (Renewal) policy, introduced at the 6th National Party Congress in 1986, was described as a "historic turning point". By embracing a socialist-oriented market economy, Vietnam transformed from a food-importing nation into a major rice exporter, dramatically reduced poverty from 58% in 1993 to under 5% by 2020, and became a magnet for foreign investment.

Today, according to Mundo Obrero, Vietnam stands as a key player in Asia, known for its sustainable economic growth, educational progress, and technological development. Major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City exemplify a dynamic, forward-looking economy. Diplomatically, Vietnam pursues a balanced foreign policy, maintaining strong ties with traditional partners while expanding relations with the US and other global powers.

In its conclusion, the article stressed that in a world filled with uncertainties, Vietnam’s history proves that under the CPV leadership, the Vietnamese people have continually overcome even seemingly insurmountable challenges./.