Communist parties of Vietnam, UK tighten relations
Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung has recently held a meeting with representatives of communist parties and left-wing friends in the country, including the Communist Party of Britain (CPB) and the New Communist Party of Britain (NCP), to discuss the Vietnam-UK bilateral relations, as well as promote cooperation between communist parties.
The May 14 meeting took place in the context that Vietnam has been celebrating many important historical milestones in 2025, such as the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930), the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975), the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890) and the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945).
Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Hung emphasised the importance of the Vietnam-UK Strategic Partnership which was established in 2010.
He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening relations with the UK in the fields of economy, trade, education and culture.
In particular, the ambassador expressed his desire to promote exchanges between political organisations of the two countries, including communist parties, to share experiences and strengthen international solidarity.
Hung also noted his hope that the CPB will continue serving as a bridge, bringing the image of Vietnam closer to the British people and political movements in the UK.
On this occasion, Nguyen Tuan Viet, Counselor of the Vietnamese Embassy, reviewed Vietnam's achievements over the past 80 years, especially those recorded since the Doi Moi (Renewal) in 1986, the foundations that helped Vietnam become the 35th largest economy in the world in 2024, with high growth rates for many consecutive years.
CPB Chair Ruth Styles commended Vietnam's achievements as well as the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s role in leading the country to overcome challenges and make significant progress.
Styles and other CPB members expressed their pride as they recalled profound memories of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, particularly while watching documentaries on international movements against the unjust war waged by US imperialists in Vietnam.
The two sides discussed future cooperation activities, including sharing leadership and organisation experiences, increasing political dialogues, and supporting cultural exchanges.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the UK, Kiryl Whittaker, a researcher on Vietnam, expressed his deep impression of Vietnam's socio-economic achievements on the path towards socialism, especially the new era - that of the nation’s era./.