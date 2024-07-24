Communist leaders’ impressions of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

Jorge Kreyness, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina (CPA) (Photo: VNA)

A staunch communist, a perfect Party member, and an excellent theorist are how Jorge Kreyness, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina (CPA), describes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong.



Mourning the Vietnamese Party leader, Kreyness praised Trong’s contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and the considerable improvement of people’s living conditions.



Trong’s model as an exemplary Party member and his theoretical and practical contributions will live forever, he told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), noting that among many scientific works by the late leader, there is a book about Vietnam on the path of Doi Moi (Renewal), which has been translated into Spanish.

CPA’s Department for External Relations is establishing a special group to study the CPV's policies and this book as a meaningful source of reference for them, he added.



The CPA leader said that under the leadership of General Secretary Trong, the CPV has creatively applied Marxism to Vietnam's geopolitical situation. As Vietnam's top leader, Trong successfully guided Vietnam's flexible and independent foreign policy, thanks to which the country has become an important player in Southeast Asia and the international arena, he commented.



For National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel, the Vietnamese leader was an example of dedication and held an important role in the Party building.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Paris, Roussel said that in whatever position, Trong had the "necessary rigidity" of morality to keep the commitments of communists.



He was a person who carefully preserved ethical traditions combined with modernity on the path to socialism in a way appropriate to Vietnam's specific circumstance. In the economic field, he maintained and promoted Vietnam's development, bringing benefits to the people thanks to his tireless fight against corruption, according to the PCF chief.



Roussel also highly evaluated General Secretary Trong’s theoretical and practical contributions to the workers' and communist movements, which have been recognised by many countries.



With resolute, slow but steady actions, the General Secretary enhanced Vietnam's international influence as well as its economic and diplomatic integration. Under his leadership, Vietnam did not abandon the old to create the new but, on the contrary, took inspiration from the nation's history to shape the country's future in today's world, the French communist underlined, holding that this is a lasting hallmark that General Secretary Trong left on the country's future.



Commenting on Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” policy initiated by Trong, Roussel said that this is a peace policy which turns past enemies into current partners. The success of this policy has shown that the Party leader was a capable communist political leader.



Regarding the deceased's contributions to the growth of relations between the CPV and PCF, the PCF official said that Trong well understood France and the PCF, the deep and lively relationship between the two parties since the PCF was founded in 1920 with the presence of Ho Chi Minh, then known as Nguyen Ai Quoc, as a representative of Indochina at the Tours Congress, the history of the French communists who stood by the side of the Vietnamese people during the struggle for national independence, along with the process of national reconstruction and development.



Trong made great efforts to promote this tradition and apply it to the current situation of the two parties and countries, thereby playing a decisive role in developing the France - Vietnam strategic partnership, added Roussel./.