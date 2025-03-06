Commune police can handle up to 35 administrative procedures: Govt press conference

Commune-level police units meeting the required conditions can process a maximum of 35 administrative procedures, Major General Hoang Anh Tuyen, Deputy Chief of Office and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, announced at the February Government press conference on March 5.



Regarding the implementation of the new model following the dissolution of district-level police units, Tuyen stated that restructuring and streamlining the organisation of the police force is a major policy of the Politburo, the Party, and the Government, executed within a relatively short timeframe.



According to him, in nearly a month, the ministry has so far successfully completed this task, dissolving 694 district-level police units. As a result, district-level police functions and responsibilities have been reassigned to provincial and commune-level ones. This restructuring leaves provincial-level investigation agencies as the only investigative bodies at the local level, while the responsibility for handling administrative procedures has primarily been transferred to commune-level police. Each officer has undergone thorough evaluation to ensure the most suitable reassignments.



After five days of operation under the new model, the activities of police units across the country have remained stable, without disruption or significant obstacles. Over the past few days, leaders of the ministry and provincial police departments have conducted on-site inspections to provide timely guidance and address any emerging issues.



The ministry has strengthened decentralisation to commune-level police, while developing training materials, conducting training sessions, and providing additional equipment for the group. Eligible commune-level police units can now process up to 35 administrative procedures and online public services across various domains, including immigration management, citizen identification issuance and management, electronic identification and authentication, security-related business licencing, and registration and management of motor vehicles./.