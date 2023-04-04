Making news
Colours of Vietnamese ethnic groups’ cultures to cover Hanoi’s culture village
Notably, activities from April 14-19 will honour the Vietnamese Ethnic Groups' Culture Day (April 19).
Meanwhile, from April 29 to May 3, events will aim to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation on April 29, and mark National Reunification Day (April 30), and May Day (May 1).
The organising board will mark off a culture space featuring cultures of ethnic groups in the northwestern and northeastern regions, with the highlight being mountainous markets where visitors can not only enjoy typical dishes of each locality, but also enjoy art performances and play folk games.
A ‘neu’ pole erection ceremony will be organised by the Co Tu ethnic group from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. This is a significant activity usually conducted by Co Tu people in their traditional festivals.
Meanwhile, the M’nong ethnic group in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong will perform their traditional wedding ceremony.
Visitors to the village this time will also have a chance to watch art performances with traditional musical instruments by ethnic groups from the Central Highlands region such as Co Tu, Ta Oi, Xo Dang, Gia Rai, Raglai, and E De./.