Colours, flavours of Vietnam’s three regions draw crowds at Spring Fair 2026

A booth introducing “thang co” [a traditional highland stew made from horse meat and offal, seasoned with forest spices] from Sa Pa, Lao Cai province. Photo: VNA

The culinary zone at the ongoing Spring Fair 2026 in Hanoi is showcasing hundreds of dishes and beverages, offering visitors a chance to savour and explore the distinctive flavours of Vietnam’s three regions while taking a break from shopping.



Each stall presents its own regional specialities, meeting on-site dining needs while promoting the richness of Vietnamese culinary culture.



Northern cuisine leaves a strong impression with familiar dishes and renowned local delicacies. Bright-red crab noodle soup, spicy fish vermicelli fragrant with dill, crispy squid patties and steaming plates of soft rice rolls have all proved popular with fairgoers.



In the section dedicated to the central and Central Highlands regions, bold colours and robust seasoning stand out. Golden Quang noodle and rice paper rolls with pork are among the highlights. A particular attraction is the Bahnar culinary stall, reflecting the distinctive flavours of the Central Highlands. Dishes feature natural ingredients such as wild bamboo shoots, stream fish and forest vegetables, prepared with traditional spices.



Stalls serving southern specialities are as lively as the people of the region themselves. Local noodle soup, grilled skewers and sweet, chewy sponge cakes, alongside a variety of street foods, have drawn enthusiastic crowds.



Nguyen Thi Mai from Bo De ward in Hanoi said the diverse food offerings made the fair especially convenient. After shopping, her family of four headed to the food court, where each member selected different dishes to share. The wide variety, distinctive flavours and freshly prepared hot food made for an enjoyable family outing, she said.



According to Mai, many dishes have been prepared with great care. Alongside regional specialities are foods traditionally associated with the Vietnamese Lunar New Year (Tet) feast. Within just a few steps, visitors can move from sampling smoked buffalo meat from northern mountainous provinces to enjoying a bowl of southern-style fermented fish noodle soup – an experience unique to the Spring Fair.



The dining area is equipped with ample tables and chairs, allowing visitors to rest and savour the specialities. The vibrant colours and diverse flavours from across the country have created a distinctive appeal for the expo, where Tet can not only be seen, but also tasted and felt./.