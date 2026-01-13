Colors of Friendship: Hanoi welcomes Vietnam-RoK artistic encounter

A visitor to the exhibition. Photo: VNA

The week-long event is co-hosted by the Hanoi UNESCO Art Centre and the Korea International Art Exchange Association (K-Art).

In her opening speech, painter Phan Thi Thanh Mai, Director of the centre, described the event as a vivid testament to the spirit of enduring bilateral exchange and cooperation.

The harmonious mingling of works by artists from both nations conjures a multi-layered, dynamic space where distinct visual languages intersect with shared emotional depth, aesthetic thinking and creative spirit. The result is a rich and refreshing visual experience.

Vietnamese artists offer around 50 pieces that capture the diversity of contemporary Vietnamese art. Working across traditional materials such as lacquer, silk, acrylic and oil, they vividly depict the soul of Vietnam: its verdant landscapes, vibrant people, timeless cultural rhythms, all while embracing bold experimentation and innovation.

From the Korean side, distinguished artists Park Yeon Hee, Lee Hyang Jae, Jeong Huyn Ja, and Yoo Young Kwae present nearly 20 captivating works in watercolor, gouache, acrylic, and mixed materials.

Each creation carries the unmistakable signature of its maker, yet together they weave a seamless whole. Infused with a modern elegance, marked by disciplined composition, exquisitely nuanced palettes, these pieces pay quiet homage to East Asian artistic heritage, where humanity and nature exist in delicate, timeless harmony.

As the centre’s annual activity, the exhibition continues to affirm the centre’s role as a bridge connecting Vietnamese artists to the wider international art world. In recent years, the centre has nurtured regular exchanges with artists from France, the RoK, Finland and Canada, quietly yet powerfully contributing to a richer art collaboration amid deepening global cultural integration./.