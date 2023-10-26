Coconut nectar drink exported to US for first time

The lot, including nearly 20,000 250-ml bottles, was also the first exported by the Tra Vinh FARM Co. Ltd. (Sokfarm) to the US through an official channel.



Sokfarm CEO Pham Dinh Ngai said that the company owns a 20,000-hectar coconut growing area that meets standards of the US, Europe, Japan, and Canada.



It plans to ship from 20,000-40,000 bottles of coconut nectar drink to the US every month.



Tra Vinh currently ranks second in Vietnam in terms of coconut area, after Ben Tre. It is growing nearly 7 million coconut palms on over 26,000 hectares, with a total output of 370,000 tonnes a year./.