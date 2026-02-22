Coastal tourism potential highlighted for Ho Chi Minh City

Con Dao – A paradise for discovery and experience. Photo: VNA

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to unlock the tourism potential of its special zones and coastal areas, particularly Con Dao and Can Gio, as part of efforts to strengthen its role as a regional tourism hub and international gateway.

Following the expansion of its new development space, the southern city aims to enhance inter-regional connectivity in infrastructure, markets and space for tourism development. Authorities view coastal and island tourism as a key source of “green” growth that could help reposition the city on the regional and global tourism map.

According to Nguyen Van Manh, Vice Chairman of the Con Dao Special Zone People's Committee, Con Dao is not only a national symbol of revolutionary heritage but is also emerging as a distinctive destination of national and international standing.

Con Dao’s combination of historical and cultural heritage, pristine marine ecosystems, rich biodiversity and unique local culture provides a strong foundation for sustainable tourism development. The destination receives more than 600,000 visitors annually, with over 80% visiting historical and cultural sites. Museums and heritage complexes attract more than 200,000 visitors each year, while eco-resort tourism draws about 40,000 visitors, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Positioned as a “red address” of national significance, Con Dao is increasingly targeting high-quality visitors who stay longer and spend more, in line with its strategy to limit mass tourism and prioritise sustainability.

With the principle of “conservation for development, development for conservation,” Con Dao has been shifting from an exploitative approach to one that is controlled, sustainable, and responsible in preserving and enhancing the value of its cultural and historical heritage as well as its natural resources.

Local tourism and travel agencies share that Con Dao is a pioneer in balancing tourism development with environmental protection and in fostering a civilised lifestyle at historical sites and tourist attractions. Initiatives such as the “Green Offering Basket” campaign and the commitment to “say no to burning votive paper” at all heritage sites have helped encourage more environmentally responsible behaviour among visitors.

Tourists travel by motorboat to visit Monkey Island in Can Gio. Photo: VNA

Alongside Con Dao, Can Gio is considered a “rare asset” for developing coastal tourism. The city’s tourism sector plans to shift toward higher-quality growth in 2026 by diversifying products and expanding tourism space to riverside, coastal and ecological areas.

Currently, travel from the city centre to Can Gio takes about two to two-and-a-half hours, including a ferry crossing at Binh Khanh, limiting its attractiveness for resort and night-time tourism. Experts say improved connectivity could unlock the area’s significant natural advantages.

Can Gio boasts extensive mangrove forests, brackish-water ecosystems, traditional salt-making villages, fishing communities and revolutionary historical sites, offering strong potential for distinctive tourism products. The area could also develop river tourism routes linking the city centre and Vung Tau.

Dang Manh Phuoc, CEO of Outbox - a specialised market research firm focusing on tourism and hospitality in Vietnam, pointed out that with a good balance between conservation and development, Can Gio has the potential to build an international green tourism brand for Ho Chi Minh City. The main challenge lies in turning natural resources into engaging visitor experiences while keeping environmental sustainability intact.

Can Gio is expected to benefit from several major infrastructure projects, including the Ben Thanh – Can Gio urban railway, expected to operate in 2028, the Can Gio Bridge, which is scheduled for completion in 2029, a key interchange connecting to the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, and a proposed sea-crossing route to Vung Tau.

According to the Municipal Department of Tourism, the city targets 11 million international visitors and 50 million domestic tourists in 2026, with tourism revenue projected to reach 330 trillion VND (nearly 13 billion USD).

With new development space, improved infrastructure and stronger coordination between authorities and businesses, Ho Chi Minh City expects its coastal and island areas to become important growth drivers for sustainable tourism./.