Coast Guard Region 3 launches peak campaign against IUU fishing

The Coast Guard Region 3 Command has launched a peak campaign to strengthen patrols, inspections, and law enforcement to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

At a meeting held in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phuoc Thang ward on October 28, the command assigned specific tasks to its units to intensify operations at sea. Under the plan, Coast Guard ships will work closely with those from Border Guard Flotilla 18 to patrol and monitor the assigned waters.

All forces will apply coordinated measures, including observation and reconnaissance, to ensure no suspicious vessel goes unchecked, particularly fishing boats that lose vessel monitoring system (VMS) signals. They will inspect all boats showing signs of violations such as operating in foreign fishing grounds, disconnecting VMS devices, or falling under the “three no’s” category (no registration, no fishing license, or no inspection).

Speaking at the launch, Colonel Nguyen Minh Khanh, Deputy Commander and Chief of the Staff of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, urged all units to uphold a strong sense of responsibility and ensure full preparedness in terms of personnel, vessels, and equipment.

He emphasied the importance of conducting patrols and inspections in accordance with the law while maintaining absolute safety throughout operations. Units must also provide daily situation reports for timely direction from higher command.

The Coast Guard Region 3 Command affirmed its commitment to strictly follow directives from the Prime Minister and the Ministry of National Defence, resolutely cracking down on all IUU violations. The goal is to completely eliminate illegal fishing activities before the European Commission (EC) conducts its fifth inspection in Vietnam, contributing to the country’s efforts to have the EC’s “yellow card” removed in 2025.

Any detected violations will be handled strictly, while coordination with local authorities and relevant agencies will be strengthened to prevent repeat offences.

During patrols, coast guard officers will also engage in communications, educating and guiding fishermen in compliance with fisheries rules. They will remain ready to carry out search and rescue operations and other emergency missions when required./.