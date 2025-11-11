Coast Guard Region 3 intensifies patrols to combat IUU fishing

National flags and life jackets are presented to fishermen. (Photo: VNA)

A working delegation from the Coast Guard Region 3 Command led by Colonel Le Van Tu, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar, has inspected units’ leadership and command in enforcing measures against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in waters bordering Vietnam and Indonesia.

During the inspection, Colonel Tu instructed officers and soldiers aboard Coast Guard vessels and affiliated ships to act with a strong sense of responsibility and implement reconnaissance measures to ensure no targets go undetected, particularly vessels that have lost vessel monitoring system (VMS) connections.

He directed them to strictly control and inspect all fishing boats showing signs of operating off permitted routes or those with registration, licensing, and VMS violations, and to impose strict penalties on all violators.

Tu emphasised that this is a crucial period requiring a firm and determined stance against IUU fishing, contributing to nationwide efforts to eradicate such violations before the European Commission’s fifth inspection mission to Vietnam.

He also requested Coast Guard units combine law enforcement duties with public outreach and guidance to help fishermen comply with legal regulations, drive away foreign vessels encroaching on Vietnamese waters, and remain ready to conduct search and rescue operations or other urgent missions when required.

According to the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, after ten days of implementing a peak campaign against IUU fishing from October 29 to November 8, patrol and inspection forces of the region, in coordination with Border Guard Squadron 18, detected and fined 54 fishing vessels, collecting more than 580 million VND (about 22,000 USD) in fines.

The forces also provided emergency assistance to three fishermen injured in maritime accidents and presented hundreds of national flags and life jackets to local fishing communities./.