Coast Guard Region 2 strengthens combat against IUU fishing

The crew of Coast Guard vessel CSB 1011 disseminates information to raise fishermen’s awareness about IUU fishing. Photo: Vietnam Coast Guard

The Coast Guard Region 2 Command on October 28 held a meeting in central Da Nang city to disseminate instructions and assign missions to vessels participating in intensified patrol, inspection, and control operations during the peak campaign against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Major General Tran Quang Tuan, Commander of Coast Guard Region 2, requested all units and vessels involved to maintain close coordination and proactively conduct surveillance and reconnaissance to ensure no targets are missed, particularly fishing vessels that have lost vessel monitoring system (VMS) connection within patrol areas.

The task forces are required to promptly detect, prevent, inspect, and strictly control 100% of fishing vessels showing suspicious signs, operating in the wrong areas, losing VMS connection, or falling under the “three-no” category (no registration, no licence, no certification). Violating vessels must be resolutely detained and handed over to local authorities for handling.

According to the Coast Guard Region 2 Command, the force has recently carried out 13 patrols and inspections on 26 fishing vessels, and conducted 287 radio communications with 67 vessels to raise awareness about anti-IUU regulations. The VMS system has been used to monitor 322 fishing vessels. Coast Guard ships have also directly reached out to 54 vessels with 475 crew members to provide on-site education on IUU fishing prevention, distributing 480 leaflets on the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard and anti-IUU measures, and presenting 47 national flags to fishermen.

Coast Guard Region 2 has maintained close coordination with the public security and border guard forces, fisheries sub-departments, and fishermen’s associations in five coastal provinces from Gia Lai to Quang Tri, to exchange and verify information on fishing vessels' activities within and beyond the managed area, particularly those at high risk of IUU violations or classified as “three-no” vessels.

The Command has also organised three communication campaigns on IUU fishing prevention for nearly 300 fishermen, fishing boat owners, and seafood traders in Da Nang city, and Quang Ngai, and Gia Lai provinces, distributing hundreds of leaflets and educational materials to enhance public awareness and compliance./.