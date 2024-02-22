Making news
Coach Park Hang-seo makes official return to Vietnamese football
Under the terms of the contract, Park will oversee a variety of tasks, ranging from professional and business activities to the ambitious goal of developing Bac Ninh into a professional football team.
Park's agency, DJ Management & Inspired Asian Management, stated that the contract allows Park to also serve as a coach if he receives offers from domestic or foreign clubs, as well as associations.
"After my contract with the Vietnamese national team expired, I felt a strong desire to continue contributing to the development of Vietnamese football, as a way of reciprocating the love I received from Vietnam," Park said.
"I established a football academy in Vietnam, and we are currently training many promising players. Signing the contract with Bac Ninh marks my second project. While the club's operating system is still in its early stages, we will dedicate ourselves to gradually developing it into a professional football team.
I am thrilled to collaborate with a team that possesses passion and a strategic vision. I will give my utmost effort.
"We are also in discussions regarding management roles with other associations and clubs. We will carefully consider our options before making any decisions."
Bac Ninh hope that their strategic partnership with Park will establish a solid foundation for the club over the next 10 years, enabling them to ascend to the highest professional tournament of Vietnamese football.
Following his departure from the Vietnamese national team, Park has been focused on his personal projects. Recently, his football academy in Hanoi has facilitated friendly matches for players in the Republic of Korea.
The RoK media has reported that Park is among the potential candidates being considered for the interim coaching position of the RoK national team, in lieu of Jurgen Klinsmann.
Park has achieved legendary status in Vietnam after guiding a golden generation of talented players to success at both regional and continental levels.
Upon assuming leadership of the Vietnamese national team in 2017, Park made a tremendous impact at the AFC U23 Championship in China, guiding his team to an impressive second-place finish.
A year later, Park's team emerged victorious at the AFF Cup 2018. Subsequently, Vietnam reached the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates, where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Japan.
Additionally, Park's team made their inaugural appearance in the third Asian qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although they did not ultimately succeed, they delivered noteworthy performances, including a 3-1 victory over China and a 1-1 draw against Japan./.