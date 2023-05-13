Coach Chung pleased as women’s team reach 10th SEA Games final

The defending champions won 4-0 over the hosts in the semi-final at the Smart RSN Stadium in Phnom Penh.



"We are glad as we qualified for the final,” said Chung at the post-match briefing. “This semis was a little difficult for us but we won."



“Cambodia have progressed a lot and we respect them. In this match, my players listened to the instructions from the coaching board; winning and no injuries and bookings."



Vietnam will play Myanmar in the final on May 15. Myanmar came from behind to beat title candidates Thailand 4-2 at the Army Stadium.



“Vietnam met Myanmar in the group round,” said Chung. “We knew each other so the rematch will be difficult.”



"We watched their semi-finals. They were led 2-0 and fought back to win 4-2. Football is a battle. We have to use our strong points to attack in their weak points to win. The luckier team will win the match."



Chung added that his players were asked to stay focused and work hard for the final.



“We should not look down on them because of beating them in the group stage,” he said. “We have to forget that game to focus fully on the final. The team's goal has always been the same. Try each match to take the final victory.”



On the other side, coach Gao Fulin did not expect such a big loss for Cambodia.



"My players tried hard,” said Gao. “We lost 4-0 but I hope they can learn from this match. Vietnam are strong with technical and experienced players while mine are still young.”



"We are in different level of quality but in the future Cambodia can play equally with Vietnam, I hope.



"We will do better in the match with Thailand. We have developed remarkably. Players work and understand each other better. It is the reason why we earned a berth in the semi-final."



The final will be played on May 15 with Cambodia meeting Thailand earlier in the bronze medal playoff./.