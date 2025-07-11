Co To unveils smart app to boost digital governance, sustainable tourism

A corner of Co To special zone. (Photo published by VNA)

The Co To special zone in northern Quang Ninh province officially launched its “Co To Digital” application on July 9, marking a significant step forward in its digital transformation efforts.

Designed as an intelligent and user-friendly platform, the app goes beyond a conventional e-government tool. It serves as a digital companion for both local residents and tourists, providing quick access to a range of integrated services. Users can easily check ferry timetables, locate dining and accommodation options, explore the island’s cultural and historical sites, and receive real-time updates on local events and weather conditions.

By offering convenient and transparent services, the app plays a crucial role in Co To’s strategy to become a smart, friendly, and sustainable destination, one where visitors feel welcomed, safe, and well-supported.

Renowned for its pristine natural landscape and vibrant coastal traditions, Co To stands as a frontline outpost of the nation. The resilient island community and its unique coastal culture form the backbone of Co To’s appeal as a distinctive and highly potential destination in northern Vietnam.

The special zone has identified tourism not only as a key economic driver but also as a mission to share its natural wonders and cultural depth with the wider world. The local government remains committed to partnering with residents and businesses to develop tourism in a green, safe, and distinctive manner, with a strong focus on conservation, innovation, and sustainable development./.