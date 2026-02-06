Co To to offer free vessel trips to/from island on 29th day of last lunar month

Aerial view of Co To Island. Photo: VNA

During the Lunar New Year 2026 (Tet) holiday, transport services between the mainland and Co To special zone will be maintained to meet travel demand, ensure the supply of essential goods and serve tourists.

According to Le Ngoc Han, Secretary of the Party Committee of Co To special zone, on the 29th day of the last lunar month (February 16), Co To will operate a spring vessel service for military personnel, residents and officials, offering one free trip to the island and one free return trip to the mainland.

To meet rising demand from residents returning home for Tet and visitors travelling to the island, transport operators in Co To will continue daily passenger and cargo services to/from the island until the 29th day of the last lunar month, with operations resuming from the second day of the first lunar month (February 18). At local markets and commercial centres, supplies of essential goods, particularly agricultural products and fresh food are abundant, with prices closely monitored to prevent hoarding and price hikes.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026, under the goal that “everyone has a Tet”, the Party organisation, authorities and armed forces of Co To have rolled out a range of Tet care activities for residents. Working delegations have visited and presented Tet gifts to armed forces units, policy beneficiary families, the elderly and outstanding Party members. Gifts funded by the State budget and social contributions have been delivered directly to households, ensuring that every home on the island has "banh chung" (glutinous rice cake), sweets and essential necessities.

At armed units stationed on the island, including the Co To Island Battalion and the Co To Border Guard Station, Tet preparations have created a warm and vibrant atmosphere, with activities such as making "banh chung" and decorating barracks. Alongside festive arrangements for officers and soldiers, the units continue to strictly maintain combat readiness, step up patrols and controls, firmly safeguard maritime sovereignty, and ensure security and order so residents can enjoy a safe Tet holiday.

In 2025, Co To recorded positive growth in green tourism, welcoming more than 350,000 visitors, including around 2,200 international arrivals, with tourism revenue exceeding 1 trillion VND. These results provide an important foundation for Co To to enter the new year with high expectations for further breakthroughs.

The care and attention from the Party and State during Tet not only bring joy and warmth, but also strengthen solidarity among the island’s military and people in building a solid economic–defence stronghold at the northeastern gateway of the country./.